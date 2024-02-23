Construction of a clip-on shared path on the Waikanae River bridge is well under way. Photo / David Haxton

Construction of a clip-on shared path on the Waikanae River bridge is well under way. Photo / David Haxton

Waikanae River bridge clip-on

Works to install a clip-on bridge on Waikanae River bridge are being funded partly by ratepayers. Kāpiti Coast District Council agreed to pay up to 50 per cent of the cost of installing the clip-on in a revocation agreement with NZ Transport Agency more than 10 years ago.

The project is estimated to cost $1.9 million. The agreement was part of revocation works of the former SH1 from Poplar Ave to Peka Peka. In 2012, the agreement said NZTA would fully fund carriageway modifications including kerbs, medians, pavement removals, and stabilisation and service relocation to “achieve a safe urban street and rural road environment”. NZTA would also fully fund intersection improvements and temporary traffic management activities.

Activities that would be part funded by both NZTA and KCDC were off-road walkways and cycleways (such as the Waikanae River bridge project), including pedestrian crossings, lighting, and signage.

KCDC would be fully responsible for funding feature landscaping, tree planting, street furniture, and bio-retention swales.

Generous support

The annual Farmers Christmas campaign has raised just under $932,000 for hospices countrywide this year. For the people of Wellington, Porirua and Kāpiti, the donation of $81,617 will enable Mary Potter Hospice to keep its hospice care free of charge.

“Once again Farmers staff have been incredible ambassadors for Mary Potter Hospice, not only helping to raise funds, but also helping the community to better understand the work we do,” hospice chief executive Tony Paine said.

“The awareness raising that comes from partnering with Farmers is invaluable.”

Safety improvements underway

The Ōtaki to Ohau safety improvement project is now under way.

All side and median barriers have now been installed and all three turnarounds are complete.

Construction workers are currently on site south of Manakau Rail Overbridge completing widening works, preparing to install a right turn bay into Whakahoro Road and a flush median south of the bridge. NZTA expects this project will be complete mid-2024.

Mana MP takes on new role

Barbara Edmonds, Labour MP for Mana (which covers Raumati Beach to Porirua), has taken on a new role of finance spokesperson for the opposition.

Following Grant Robertson’s resignation, he said Edmonds was a great person to become the party’s first female and Pasifika finance spokesperson.

“Barb is an enormously capable person.”

Leader of the opposition, Chris Hipkins, said Edmonds’ background as a tax lawyer and experience as a minister as well as a staffer in ministerial offices gave her the necessary skills.

“Barb is not only incredibly clever with a broad knowledge-base, she also has the interpersonal skills to work with people from every background across all sectors.

“She will be a fantastic finance spokesperson and I’m looking forward to working closely with her in this role.”

Strong financial ratings reissued despite revised ‘negative outlook’

International credit rating agency, Standard and Poor’s has reissued Greater Wellington’s AA+ long-term credit ratings, while the regional council’s ratings outlook has been revised, changing from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’.

Councillor Daran Ponter said the AA+ ratings are a renewed vote of confidence in Greater Wellington’s efforts to deliver value for money for ratepayers, while the revised outlook reflects the rising costs of borrowing, insurance, and inflation.