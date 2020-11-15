Council Environmental Coalition panel discussion to focus on the environment

Sophie Handford, left, Jackie Elliott, Angela Buswell, Jocelyn Prvanov and Janet Holborow.

A panel discussion featuring well known influencers is set to invigorate the discussion around the environmental and wider impacts and opportunities during the Covid-19 recovery.

Co-organiser Sophie Handford said, "We have a golden opportunity to leverage the experiences of lockdown.

"It was inspiring to see the community come together to support each other during lockdown, and there were incredible opportunities to travel less, to use technology, and to re-set and rethink how we live and work."

She said the panel will bring together community leaders and influencers to lead a wide ranging, open discussion.

"While the focus is environment, the discussion will encompass social and economic impacts, and how we can take the opportunity to learn from our experiences and challenges."

Speakers include Thomas Nash, chairman of the Greater Wellington Regional Council climate committee, Alex Pezza, climate scientist, and Gael Ferguson, environment expert. There will be the opportunity for discussion and participation.

The event is the second organised by the Council Environmental Coalition, an informal group of councillors who aim to raise awareness on environmental issues.

"We aim to include people who drive community initiatives, to teach and inform us as decision makers about why we need to reduce emissions, live more sustainably with an aim to improve our natural environments," coalition member councillor Jackie Elliott said.

"We also aim to be finding solutions for the council to drive the target to be carbon neutral by 2025."

The other members of the coalition are councillors Janet Holborow, Jocelyn Prvanov and Angela Buswell.

The group previously ran a fundraiser screening of I Am Greta which raised $750 towards a student scholarship for environmental related study, and aim to create other opportunities for the community to talk about and become more informed on environmental issues.

Lockdown Lessons Lived and Learnt will be held at the Kapiti Impact Hub, 6 Tongariro St, Paraparaumu from 6-8pm on Thursday, November 26.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available.