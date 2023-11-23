Dennis Grant at the Manly St North boat ramp. Photo / David Haxton

Part of a Kāpiti Coast District Council draft beach accessway management plan proposes changing the Manly St North boat launch ramp to pedestrian access only.

The draft plan said there were “specific issues with this boat ramp” located in Paraparaumu Beach.

“The Beach Bylaw designates it as a boat ramp only, located around 1km north of the Kāpiti Boating Club.

“It is not used by Coastguard, is not an authorised mobility parking area nor provides access to an area of the beach where driving is permitted.

“It is also less than 500m from the Waikanae Scientific Estuary Reserve.

“This area has become prone to dune erosion, with the high-water mark shown high up the slope.

The Manly St North boat launch ramp area. Photo / David Haxton

“To repair this ramp to the current expected service standard (boat ramp) costs around $2000 per event.

“Due to the erosion of the surrounding dunes, the slope has become steeper and 2WD vehicles damage the ramp.”

The draft plan said despite the ramp’s designation for boat launching only, it was “frequently used by vehicles to access the beach and seldom to launch boats”.

“This ramp also enables behaviours that trigger a number of service requests, including vehicle damage to the dunes, stormwater outlets and the scientific reserve, plus complaints to police from neighbours for dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour at night.

“Due to this ramp generally not being used for its intended purpose (to launch boats), close proximity to a high-quality boat ramp and mobility parking area, not leading to an authorised vehicle beach, the receding dunes increasing the slope leading to the increasing costs to maintain it to the public’s service expectation, it is proposed that this access be converted from boat launching to pedestrian access only.

Manly St North boat ramp entry/exit. Photo / David Haxton

“The Department of Conservation strongly supports the closure of this ramp to vehicles due to the frequent damage done by vehicles illegally entering the scientific estuary reserve via this ramp.”

The council’s strategy, operations and finance committee requested council staff provide further advice on options for the boat ramp, as a boat launch site, before a decision was sought.

Dennis Grant, a resident near the accessway, said there had been whispers about the accessway’s possible closure to vehicles but it wasn’t until a few days before the committee’s November 16 meeting that he was alerted to the draft plan’s intention.

Grant said about half a dozen people, including himself, attended the committee meeting to advocate for the accessway to remain open for vehicles.

He said boaties used the accessway regularly.



