The slips that have caused the closure of State Highway 59 just south of Pukerua Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

State Highway 59 between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay will remain closed until further notice, Waka Kotahi said.

"The highway has been closed since Friday after multiple slips.

"However, further assessments over the weekend show the slip site remains highly unstable.

"Making the site safe will be a significant job, and it could take several weeks before it can reopen to traffic.

"A further update on its status will be provided this Friday.

"Work is under way to determine the best options for fixing and reopening the highway.

"Pukerua Bay residents can access from the south. Paekākāriki resident access is to the north.

"All other road users should avoid the area and use State Highway 1, Transmission Gully, as an alternative route.

"We want to thank road users for their patience and understanding while these emergency works are done."