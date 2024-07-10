Operating from the containers meant their gear was strewn all over the place, they had no access to showers and limited access to toilets, meetings were held in various places, and they had not been able to run educational courses like they used to.

“You can’t really run a club like that.”

The construction site where the new clubrooms will be built. Photo / Grace Odlum

Warren said the new clubhouse would solve all those problems.

The new clubhouse will be two storeys high, with the ground floor consisting mainly of storage, a lifeguarding area and toilets, and the top floor will be largely operational, with a community space.

Kāpiti Coast District Council is building a toilet block next to the new clubrooms.

The community space will be available for locals to use and equipped with a bar, kitchen and more, and will also have a legacy wall, which is part of the club’s fundraising efforts.

Anyone can buy a tile for the legacy wall, with prices ranging from $150 to $450, and they can be customised with an individual’s name, family name, business name or left blank.

Tiles can be bought at paekakarikisurflifeguards.store/collections/all.

Warren said the community had got behind the project, with much of the money raised coming from locals, and many local businesses donating products or services.

The council also donated $1 million, which Warren said did not come from rates but from a Three Waters grant.

He said they also received some money from the New Zealand Lotteries Grants Board.

A Givealittle page has been set up for donations to the new clubhouse at givealittle.co.nz/org/paekakariki-surf-lifeguards

Any businesses or major donors can email admin@pslg.co.nz.