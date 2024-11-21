“We’re proud to foster a sense of health, wellbeing, and community cohesion.”
In three years it has grown from 700 participants to more than 2000 with athletes raising over $7000 for two local charities, Kaibosh and Waikanae Estuary Care group, via a mixture of donations, fundraising or choosing to plant a tree rather than receive a medal.
Jeroen Mattheus, the winner of a tight-fought male category in the half marathon, said hearing people cheer him as he finished “gave me chills”.
“It was one of the highlights of my running career.”
Cath Braddock, a Paraparaumu College staff member, fresh off her second place in the Tāupo Ultramarathon 70km event went one better and won the female section of the half marathon.
One of the heartwarming highlights was from local youngster Mia Thompson, 12, who ran strategically in the Elevation Homes 5km event focusing solely on the Kia Kāpiti Dash for Cash winning the female race and taking home the $1000 prize money.
“It was great to have something really different as part of lots of different races,” Mia said. “I had a plan and knew if I got it right I had a chance.”
She managed the last kilometre in an incredible 3 minutes 19 seconds, which was 30 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
“I’m going to buy a new pair of spikes, put some towards getting to my next race and then the rest in some savings.”
The male Kia Dash for Cash was won by Eric Speakman, a Wellington runner who has represented New Zealand at multiple events, in 2:37.
A team called The Fast and the Finance won the Dark Horse Team Challenge for the largest team, bringing a mammoth 32 members, making it a day out to celebrate physical activity and mental health in the workplace.
“Their achievement reflects the strength and dedication of Kāpiti’s thriving running community,” Barsanti said.
In the Coastlands 2km race, 250 participants showed that family activity is alive and well showcasing youthful enthusiasm and potential.
Barsanti thanked all sponsors especially Howard & Co and Voyle and Co for coming on as the first-ever title sponsor of the event.