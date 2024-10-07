Advertisement
Community spirit blooms at Raumati South Garden Trail

Cynthia Petersen in her garden.

The Raumati South Garden Trail is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

Organised by the Raumati South Residents Association, the community fundraising event is on Saturday, November 23, from 9.30am to 4pm come rain or shine.

The cost is $10 per adult and accompanied children 16 and under are free.

“This year we are keen to expand the traditional concept of a garden to reflect a key aspect of our freshly rewritten constitution – community cohesion,” the association’s Denis Wright said.

“So as well as the fabulous individual gardens you would expect in our unique coastal suburb, we are also very pleased to be including Te Ra School and the Community Orchard as ‘gardens’ in their own right.

“Both are cleverly designed spaces that fit into their environments seamlessly and provide food for both the body and the soul.

“Te Ra School will also be selling baked goods and refreshments on the day to support school camps.

“Just what you will need while walking their extensive grounds.”

Another way community resilience is reflected in this year’s garden trail is the deliberate inclusion of several inspirational “senior gardeners”.

Cynthia Petersen, 87, with help from 93-year-old husband Don, works every day in her lovely Lorna Irene Drive garden.

“Don has recently built a set of steps that lead to the private lake that you can see in the background,” she says.

The trail begins at the Jeep Rd Community Orchard, where participants pay the entry fee and collect their trail booklet.

