Cynthia Petersen in her garden.

The Raumati South Garden Trail is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

Organised by the Raumati South Residents Association, the community fundraising event is on Saturday, November 23, from 9.30am to 4pm come rain or shine.

The cost is $10 per adult and accompanied children 16 and under are free.

“This year we are keen to expand the traditional concept of a garden to reflect a key aspect of our freshly rewritten constitution – community cohesion,” the association’s Denis Wright said.

“So as well as the fabulous individual gardens you would expect in our unique coastal suburb, we are also very pleased to be including Te Ra School and the Community Orchard as ‘gardens’ in their own right.