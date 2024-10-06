A residential development is planned for 14-16 Ngarara Rd, Waikanae. Photo / David Haxton
A public meeting is being held to discuss “the threat” to the future of the Waikanae garden precinct’s character.
The meeting was sparked after residents’ concerns about a 20-dwelling development proposed on a double section at 14-16 Ngarara Rd that has had resource consent granted, via an unnotified consent, for the land’s subdivision, associated earthworks and vegetation modification.
A meeting flyer said the development was the first major infill development in the Waikanae garden precinct enabled by new rules abolishing the special area designation and allowing multiple homes on tiny sections.
“The level of change will indelibly undermine the character of the precinct and creates precedence for other developers to do the same thing.”
It said “developments of this type” would have potential effects on natural character, car parking, flooding, public transport, infrastructure and schooling.
The objective of the meeting was to ensure “that democracy prevails and that Kāpiti Coast District Council publicly notifies these developments so that residents know they are planned, can research and understand them, and make relevant objections in a public arena where necessary”.
The second objective was that “previously existing protections on the precinct are reinstated to preserve its unique character”.
The flyer said the Waikanae Garden Precinct Protection Society was being formed and a draft constitution would be presented at the meeting.
It also said it wasn’t a nimby (not-in-my-backyard) objection.
“How can allowing 20 dwellings on a double section in the middle of our precinct be considered less than minor and not be publicly notified?”
Resident Hamish Douglas said “deep disappointment” was felt by many in the area.
“Despite numerous concerns raised about the impact this project will have on the character and heritage of the area, the community was denied the opportunity to have their voices heard.
“The garden district, known for its historical significance and unique greenery, risks being fundamentally altered by developments like this one.
“Many residents, including myself, worry that this sets a dangerous precedent for further intensification in similar areas across the Kāpiti Coast.
“We urge the council to reconsider how such decisions are made in the future and to ensure public involvement in matters that will shape the character of our communities for generations to come.”
Council regulatory and environment group manager James Jefferson said, “When deciding whether a consent should be publicly notified, the council must consider a number of matters that are set out by the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA).
“Having reviewed the application and the additional information that was provided as part of the resource consenting process, it has been determined that the application meets the requirements of the Resource Management Act 1991 and the provisions of the Operative District Plan 2021.
“On that basis, council has granted consent for the application on a non-notified basis subject to conditions.