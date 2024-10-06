The objective of the meeting was to ensure “that democracy prevails and that Kāpiti Coast District Council publicly notifies these developments so that residents know they are planned, can research and understand them, and make relevant objections in a public arena where necessary”.

The second objective was that “previously existing protections on the precinct are reinstated to preserve its unique character”.

The flyer said the Waikanae Garden Precinct Protection Society was being formed and a draft constitution would be presented at the meeting.

It also said it wasn’t a nimby (not-in-my-backyard) objection.

“How can allowing 20 dwellings on a double section in the middle of our precinct be considered less than minor and not be publicly notified?”

The site of a proposed development in Ngarara Rd. Photo / David Haxton

Resident Hamish Douglas said “deep disappointment” was felt by many in the area.

“Despite numerous concerns raised about the impact this project will have on the character and heritage of the area, the community was denied the opportunity to have their voices heard.

“The garden district, known for its historical significance and unique greenery, risks being fundamentally altered by developments like this one.

“Many residents, including myself, worry that this sets a dangerous precedent for further intensification in similar areas across the Kāpiti Coast.

“We urge the council to reconsider how such decisions are made in the future and to ensure public involvement in matters that will shape the character of our communities for generations to come.”

Council regulatory and environment group manager James Jefferson said, “When deciding whether a consent should be publicly notified, the council must consider a number of matters that are set out by the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA).

“Having reviewed the application and the additional information that was provided as part of the resource consenting process, it has been determined that the application meets the requirements of the Resource Management Act 1991 and the provisions of the Operative District Plan 2021.

“On that basis, council has granted consent for the application on a non-notified basis subject to conditions.

“Under the Operative District Plan 2021, medium-density housing comprising up to three dwellings per section and up to 11m high is a permitted activity in all new subdivisions.

“New rules for medium-density housing came into effect on 1 September 2023 following consultation on plan change 2.

“It’s important to note that the resource consent application for 14-16 Ngarara Rd is for subdivision, associated earthworks and vegetation modification.

“No building consents have been sought yet.”

The public meeting is at the Waikanae Bowling Club on Thursday, October 10, from 5pm.



