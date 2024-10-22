Advertisement
Community help vital for Life Flight service

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
A Life Flight air ambulance. Photo / Chris Gee

A Life Flight air ambulance. Photo / Chris Gee

Life Flight is experiencing its busiest year yet, with an increasing number of families relying on their life-saving air ambulance services. This holiday season, it is calling on the community to help support their vital mission by making a donation.

Life Flight, which operates the Wellington-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a growing fleet of air ambulances nationwide, is encouraging the public to get behind their life-saving air ambulance service.

Every day, four or five Kiwi families will face an emergency that will require their loved one to be urgently transported by a Life Flight air ambulance to receive crucial medical support. Alarmingly, 25% of these flights will be for babies or children.

One example is Adelle, a first-time mum whose newborn son, Isaac, faced a life-threatening emergency just days after birth.

Thanks to the swift intervention of Life Flight, Isaac was flown to Auckland for emergency brain surgery - a flight that saved his life.

Isaac after his life-saving surgery.
Isaac after his life-saving surgery.

Adelle shares her harrowing experience: “The neuro team said he needed to get to Auckland. I don’t think I’ve ever been in an ambulance before, let alone with my newborn baby boarding an air ambulance plane. But we couldn’t have got there any other way. This situation gave us real appreciation for the life-saving work people of Life Flight do.”

During the holiday season, Life Flight expects at least 50 babies and young children will need urgent air ambulance flights to receive critical care.

Life Flight head of fundraising, marketing and communications Sebastian Grodd highlights the essential role community support plays in making these missions possible.

“Our new fleet of King Air B200C aircraft allows us to fly faster and further, but this increased capacity comes with a 23% rise in demand. Every minute counts in a medical emergency, and your donations ensure we can continue delivering lifesaving care when it’s needed most.”

From mid-October, Life Flight will run a campaign across social media, digital platforms, radio and direct mail, urging the public to consider making a donation this holiday season.

For more information on how to donate and support Life Flight, visit lifeflight.org.nz.

