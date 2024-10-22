A Life Flight air ambulance. Photo / Chris Gee

Life Flight is experiencing its busiest year yet, with an increasing number of families relying on their life-saving air ambulance services. This holiday season, it is calling on the community to help support their vital mission by making a donation.

Life Flight, which operates the Wellington-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a growing fleet of air ambulances nationwide, is encouraging the public to get behind their life-saving air ambulance service.

Every day, four or five Kiwi families will face an emergency that will require their loved one to be urgently transported by a Life Flight air ambulance to receive crucial medical support. Alarmingly, 25% of these flights will be for babies or children.

One example is Adelle, a first-time mum whose newborn son, Isaac, faced a life-threatening emergency just days after birth.

Thanks to the swift intervention of Life Flight, Isaac was flown to Auckland for emergency brain surgery - a flight that saved his life.