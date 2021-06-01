Comment: Public feedback sought for Wellington Tramway Museum lease renewal

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

Our Wellington Regional Council meeting agenda last week included a couple of items regarding the leases for Kāpiti community groups operating in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The council received an application from the Wellington Tramway Museum to renew its lease to operate in QEP.

The work of the group is thanks to the amazing collection of volunteers.

We've agreed to put it out for public consultation for 20 working days (as of last Thursday).

So if you want to have input in some way your submission would be welcome.

The tramway museum has developed and operate its museum and tram line in the park under deed and lease agreements since 1965.

Their current lease commenced in 1986 for a term of 33 years.

The museum has asked for a new 30-year lease, and continues to be a significant regional heritage attraction, which offers park visitors a tram ride to the beach.

Leases for activities on QEP are subject to the Conservation Act 1987.

The council also received a paper on the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards Club's application for a new lease at QEP.

The club has operated with clubroom facilities there for more than 30 years.

The current lease has expired and the building has reached the end of its life.

Ongoing coastal erosion means that a full replacement of the club facilities on the same site is not sustainable.

This has been known and shared with the community for some time.

The club and GWRC have been working together on a new site, and the club will be fundraising to build the new community facility.

I'm sure we'll all be keen to get involved in whatever fundraising activities event that the club is working on.

The work they do is vital, and much appreciated by us all.