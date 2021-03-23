Comment: Have your say on public transport planning

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

It seems we are in consultation season. Public consultation on the draft Regional Public Transport Plan 2021 (RPTP) and draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2021 (RLTP) closed last Friday, March 19, which was a chance to have your say on shaping the future of public transport in our region.

GWRC will hold our hearings for the Public Transport Plan in April which is when submitters can speak to their written submission.

Both proposed plans identified ambitious goals to reduce public transport emissions, drive an increase in 'mode shift' to walking, cycling and public transport, while maintaining customer satisfaction and better road safety.

It will be really interesting to read what submitters reflect back to us, and as ever it is always appreciated when submitters take the extra time and effort to speak to their submissions. It's valued, and valuable.

To learn more about these plans and to share your thoughts on transport in the region visit: https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/regional-transport-story or call us on 0800 496 734.

Then the big one coming up is our Long Term Plan, to be signed off as a draft to then go out for public consultation in April.

Like every council in the country, GWRC has a timeline set in legislation to develop a 10-year plan, and then go out to our community to test it past everyone.

Anyone can make a submission: whether it be one sentence, one para, or one page.

They are always read, and they are always useful to help shape different thinking or confirm what has been put into our draft.

This only comes around every three years, but as we are finding, big changes are at play in our environmental ambitions and actions so don't wait for your next chance in three years' time.

If you would like me to attend your group or organisation's meeting please get in contact with me to arrange a visit, penny.gaylor@gw.govt.nz