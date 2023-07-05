Cole Bailey arrived back from Germany on Friday. Photo / Grace Odlum

After three weeks of sightseeing, shopping, and playing football in Germany, Cole Bailey has returned to New Zealand – and he couldn’t be happier with the experience.

Cole, who lives in Paraparaumu and was part of the Special Olympics Kāpiti team, was selected for the Special Olympics New Zealand football team that took part in the World Summer Games last month.

The games were held in the Maifeld Stadium in Berlin, Germany, but Cole said the team spent a lot of time in Munich too.

The New Zealand football team only managed to win one game, against Austria, but Cole had his fair share of personal feats.

He scored New Zealand’s first football goal, and because of this, Sports Minister Grant Robertson singled him out in his congratulatory remarks.

He’s especially proud of that achievement since he plays defence.

“He couldn’t wait to meet Grant Robertson,” Cole’s mother Diana Bailey said.

“Because he said Cole’s name on the TV. That was really special for Cole to hear.”

Cole Bailey, middle, with Sports Minister Grant Robertson.

But the games were actually only a small part of the trip - shopping and sightseeing were also big aspects.

Cole had a fundraising goal of $18,000 to get to Germany, but he managed to raise more than that, which meant he had some spending money too.

He bought lots of different things, but his favourite was a pair of Harry Potter glasses that are customised for his prescription.

It was actually the first time he had ever had his own credit card, and Diana said it was great for his independence.

The trip helped him to gain independence in other aspects too.

It was the first big trip he had ever taken without his family, although there were plenty of coaches and caregivers helping to look after him.

But now that he’s gained that independence, Diana said he’s going to start catching the train into Wellington by himself so he can visit Te Papa – one of his favourite places.

Diana is also planning on taking a cruise with her husband, and Cole will be helping his brother to look after his little sister, Lily.

Cole said it was the trip of a lifetime, and despite feeling a little bit homesick towards the end, he said he didn’t want to leave Germany.

He arrived back in Wellington on Friday, and now that he’s back he wants to show his thanks to the community for donating to his trip, so he’s going to be helping to coach some of the local college basketball and futsal teams.