Chris Pugsley with a revised and updated edition of Kiwis in Conflict. Photo / David Haxton

A Waikanae Beach historian has helped revise an important military book nearly three decades after it was initially published.

Renowned military historian Chris Pugsley, who is also an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, initially wrote the book, titled Kiwis in Conflict, 28 years ago with the help of Laurie Barber, Buddy Mikaere, Nigel Prickett and Rose Young.

Each team member had varying skills – such as Mikaere who wrote the book’s Māori perspective.

Originally the book was named Scars on the Heart and was put out alongside a military display on the top floor of Auckland Museum that the team had curated in 1996. It was revised for the first time in 2008 when it was renamed to its title today.

About four years ago the publisher Bateman Books asked for it to be reprinted again, but Pugsley wanted to ensure it would be up to date.

The book delves into the history of New Zealanders in wars, starting in the early 1800s when muskets were first introduced up to today.

A photo of a group placing wreaths on graves in the soldier section of the Karori Cemetary that features in Chris Pugsley's book.

Pugsley and the other writers revised the existing chapters so they would be more up-to-date, but they also wrote new chapters covering some of the more modern conflicts.

Writing those new chapters was the most time-consuming part, Pugsley said, due to new military developments popping up meaning chapters had to be rewritten – some up to six times.

“No sooner had I got it down, something else happened.”

Despite all the rewriting needed, Pugsley said the book was finished at the end of last year.

Some of the new topics covered include the military’s response to the Christchurch earthquakes and their more recent involvement in the Covid lockdown.

The book also covers some of the more recent overseas conflicts such as Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Afghanistan conflict.

Pugsley said when writing the book, they tried to include the voices of New Zealanders who were directly involved to help provide context.

A photo of a soldier's grave that features in Chris Pugsley's book.

“What we have tried to do is give an immediate voice to what is happening.”

He was pleased with how the book turned out too - concise and readable.

Pugsley had added a reading list to the end of the book that breaks it up into periods to help make it easier to follow for college history students.

“I think it fills a gap.”

Kiwis in Conflict is available online and at local bookshops.