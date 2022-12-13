One of the many view shafts at Anam Cara Gardens. Photo / Mel Waite

One of the many view shafts at Anam Cara Gardens. Photo / Mel Waite

Couples seeking a garden wedding don’t need to look much further than Anam Cara Gardens.

There are so many options in the extensive gardens to find exactly the right spot to make those important lifetime vows.

The gardens, spread over four hectares, were established in 1978 by Cynthia and Bruce Coe, who originally called it Coehaven.

Cynthia, a poet and a ballerina, had a vision for the gardens, and more importantly, made it happen with stunning execution.

Busloads of people would come to visit, with Cynthia showing them points of interest, selling them plants, and reading poetry while they enjoyed a picnic lunch.

The property at 150 Rangiuru Rd, Ōtaki Beach, is now owned by Teresa and Tim Grigg, who hire out Anam Cara Gardens principally as a wedding venue.

Teresa was working in a corporate job while Tim was, and still is, running his successful electrical company Turn You On Electrical, when they bought the property in December 2017.

Both knew Ōtaki Beach well, having owned land there as well as having family connections locally.

They thought the property would be ideal to get married at and possibly to use as a wedding venue.

Five weeks after buying the property they were married there.

“It was really good,” Teresa said.

“We got to experience what it was like to get married here and use that knowledge to get into the business because we knew nothing.

“It’s been awesome.”

The property quickly became a popular wedding venue, which soon prompted Teresa to leave the corporate world to help take Anam Cara Gardens to the next level.

Covid put a spanner in the works but the business survived and bookings are strong again.

Playing a role in a couple’s special day was a happy experience.

“It’s so lovely to be involved in such a joyous occasion,” Teresa said.

Tim, despite his commitment to his thriving electrical business, plays a central role too.

“My husband is quite a romantic, which is funny because he’s a tradie, but he loves weddings, and he loves people.

“He runs the day of the wedding and we have a venue manager too so they can take turns.

“Tim loves hosting and will do anything for anyone.

“We’ve got a little golf cart and he’ll take the kids for a ride to see the alpacas.”

Couples hire the property and have exclusive use of the gardens, a beautiful modern house as well as a function centre for the reception.

Anam Cara Gardens has a list of caterers for people to choose from and has various contractors on on-call.

“We just use the best, we think, that know weddings, so we can guarantee a seamless event,” Teresa said.

The two-storey house, which is an ideal place to stay before and after the big day, comprises four ensuite bedrooms as well as an annexed apartment (bridal suite) which allows for two more rooms.

A spacious kitchen and dining area lead into an inviting lounge with garden access.

The house doubles as a corporate retreat especially in the wedding off-season when the months are colder.

The function centre, which can cater to 120 people although 80 to 100 is the ideal number, has a dining area, huge dance floor, bar, and kitchen for the caterers.

It opens out onto an expansive garden area including a large lawn area where picnic tables, outdoor games and more can be set up.

Some of the garden sheds towards the back of the property have been converted into an area called ‘the groom’s quarters’.

The quarters, which are rustic with a modern edge, have a pool table, dart board, Sky Sports, Star Wars Lego display, and loft accommodation.

A small gardening team keep the gardens in tip-top shape while an arborist company looks after the taller trees.

Anam Cara Gardens certainly is a special venue set among beautifully maintained gardens.

