Chillout and enjoy lots of music at Purebread Summer Music in the Park

Blue River Baby. Photo / Supplied

Purebread Summer Music in the Park takes place in Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach, on Saturday, January 30 from 11am to 5pm.

The free community event features various bands and soloists.

Locally based Latin American jazz ensemble Brasso opens the event at 11am.

"Their musical set includes some originals and popular covers with a jazzy twist," event organiser Chris Craddock said.

"Featuring Brasso band member and the founder of Purebread, vocalist/drummer Rob Glensor has been very generous in assisting with this event.

"Also featured is local identity David Langley who arranges all music for Brasso.

"David will be performing on his trumpet/flugal horn and also sing several numbers."

Peyton Morette is performing at 12.30pm.

"A talented young singer-songwriter who has been performing locally in music events since she was 9 years old.

"Nowadays her performances take her further afield to the Wellington and Manawatū areas.

"As well as performing at various venues and music festivals she has won various awards at NZ Rockquest.

"Peyton performs mainly her own music which deals with a lot of issues facing young people today.

"Her lyrics are very moving and mature for someone of her age.

"You can't really put Peyton in a music genre category as her music is soulful, powerful and contemporary with her big vocals."

Seismic State will perform at 1.30pm.

"Described as a style that mixes rock with elements of funk, progressive and alternative, they combine riff-oriented guitar with melodic basslines and driving drum rhythms forming a foundation for creative vocal melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

"The result is an accessible and sonically pleasing brand of music not often found in the New Zealand rock scene."

Blue River Baby take the stage at 2.50pm.

"A charting six-piece funk dub and soul collective from Wellington, this crew brims with fresh talent and tunes made for 'movin'.

"In late November 2020 their track Vigilante Panda hit 400,000 TikTok streams.

"This is a feature band not to be missed."

Final solo artist Maako will be performing at 4pm.

"She will perform covers from Aretha to Aaron Neville, Rhianna, Beyoncé and Daniel Caesar and a few others.

"She will include some original work too.

"We look forward to her performance."

Craddock added, "What better way to spend an afternoon enjoying local and national musical talent in the perfect surroundings of recently redeveloped Maclean Park listening to a selection of outstanding music performed by the district's best musicians.

"Bring yourself, and the family, a picnic basket and a blanket, and come early, and enjoy six hours of live rock, blues, soul, funk, and jazz."

Organisers Music Festivals and Events NZ are indebted to Kāpiti Coast Creative Communities NZ for their generous financial support.

Naming sponsor Purebread has again been very supportive.

The event will be held in the Umu restaurant, Pram Beach, if the weather is wet.