Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow (left) with Roy and Meryl Opie, and Kāpiti Citizens Services Trust chairman Colin Anderson.

Significant renovations to the Ocean Road Community Centre at Paraparaumu Beach were officially opened by Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow on the weekend in the presence of 80 guests.

The renewed facility includes a drive-through covered entrance, a stand-alone committee room with a small kitchen, a disability toilet, new office space and an expanded storage area for the use of clubs and societies.

The cutting of the ribbon was preceded by a blessing by kaumātua Don Te Mapi of the kohatu (memorial monument) in the carpark, which records that the Ocean Rd reserve holds special significance for both Māori and Pākehā as a place of community use in the early 19th century.

Roy Opie and Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow cut a ribbon to declare the Ocean Road Community Centre revamp project finished.

A procession of blessing then led guests through the new spacious vestibule into the main hall where a welcome was extended by Colin Anderson, chairman of the Kāpiti Citizens Services Trust, which owns and manages the complex.

Anderson then outlined the history of the centre, dating from 1986. At that time, a joint initiative of the Kāpiti Senior Citizens Association and the combined Rotary and Lions Clubs of the district saw a purpose-built facility put in place to be available for wide community use.

Ownership of the building was initially vested in the Senior Citizens Association, but falling association membership in the mid-2000s led to the trust being formed from the founder groups to assume responsibility.

Internal renovations were then made to the main hall, leading to a proposal in 2016 to provide a new entrance allowing comfortable all-weather access. The revamped centre marked the fulfilment of that vision after seven years of committed fundraising and hard work.

Some of the many people who supported the Ocean Road Community Centre revamp project.

Following a set of choral numbers by the Kāpiti Senior Singers, certificates of appreciation were awarded to about 40 sponsors, donors, volunteers and local trades and businesses who had generously supported the project. Special mention was made of the significant funding received from the Lotteries Grants Board and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Most notably, tribute was paid by several speakers to the major engagement in the project by builder Roy Opie, who managed and carried out the bulk of the construction work entirely voluntarily, assisted by a small team of volunteers he recruited, notably his “top apprentice” Julian Chadwick. The unpaid labour of Roy and his team enabled the project to be completed within the funds available, and well short of what the commercial cost would have been.

The event concluded with light refreshments, also prepared at no cost by Susan Chadwick and helpers, while the hall was beautifully decorated with arrangements by the Floral Arts Society.



