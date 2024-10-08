Central Districts Poultry & Pigeon Club member liaison Sofianna Kuiti with committee member Daryl Hunter at a national show in the Waikato this year.

That’s when Kuiti discovered New Zealand Wire and Mesh, which is conveniently located in Paraparaumu, and she contacted its director, Nigel Brown, to see if it could make some cages for the club.

Over the past few months, the club has been working with New Zealand Wire and Mesh to design show cages that meet their needs, and they have come up with a product range that is not only cost-effective, but practical.

“We are delighted with them and have other clubs around Aotearoa expressing interest as well. We hope it leads to many more orders.”

Kuiti picked up the cages, which the club fundraised to buy, with the club president Robbie Trembath on Friday, and she said it meant they were closer to their target of holding a large North Island affiliated show.

Duchess, one of Sofianna Kuiti's Rouen ducks.

She said the club was hoping to hold the show in 2026, after postponing it for many years for various reasons, including having a lack of cages.

“In the meantime, we have been enjoying holding lots of smaller events.”

The Central Districts Poultry & Pigeon Club has members throughout Central Districts, including Levin, Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Kuiti said it was a group for people who were passionate about heritage breed preservation, and encouraging people to keep, breed and show those breeds, which include traditional ones.

“Heritage breeds are important because they have been bred over the years to keep certain traits that helped them to adapt to their environment and specific purposes. They are often hardier and longer-lived than the modern commercial breeds and they come in a wide range of sizes, shapes and colours.”

Kuiti said breeding and showing birds was a wonderful, wholesome hobby accessible to many.

“Our club tries to keep it fun and encourages anyone to give it a go. I’ve only been showing for three years myself, and wouldn’t have been brave enough without the encouragement of the club.”

She said her favourite breed was her Rouen ducks, which look like mallards but are much bigger near 4.5kg and cannot fly.

“They are a joy to have in the garden — they eat a lot but are placid and usually quite friendly. They make great pets and get a lot of attention at shows due to their size.”