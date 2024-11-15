But after the couple retired, a bit later than initially planned, they decided it was time to take the art space to the next level.

Over a year ago they transformed it into a gallery.

Jeanne said the biggest challenge “was actually committing to doing it”.

“Once we had decided that, it was a matter of deciding how to run it, so that it didn’t end up overloaded with stuff.

“We’ve tried to keep it to a reasonable amount of stuff on display.”

Most of the artworks in the Capstone Gallery have been created by the couple.

A carving by Chris Boland. Photo / David Haxton

Chris does woodcarving, painting, drawing, stained glass and sculpture, while Jeanne enjoys creating textile pieces.

“I’m not sure there’s any medium he can’t turn his hand to.”

Chris reckons his love of art started when he started drawing at the age of 5 or 6.

Art became a lifelong passion and his natural ability could be part of his genes too.

“My mother was an artist, and my father worked his way through university doing illustrations for newspapers back in the day.”

Using his artistic flair has brought a lot of enjoyment throughout the years.

“Just the ability to take an idea, and either put it into three-dimensional or two-dimensional form, and then be satisfied with the result.

“Not always satisfied but it’s always a good feeling when it is.”

The couple, who have been married for more than 50 years, moved from Arizona, in the United States, to New Zealand in 1973.

“Chris came straight out of vet school.

“He was bonded to the New Zealand government because at that stage they couldn’t produce enough vets to meet the need.

“So we worked for the government for three years, and then were allowed to stay, and we did.”

They moved around the country a bit, with busy jobs and a family to raise, but have been in the Wellington/Kāpiti region for about 30 years.

The gallery also has two specific spaces for guest local artists.

Jeanne estimates there are about 70 artworks on display.

Part of the Capstone Gallery. Photo / David Haxton

Some of the guests have included acrylic artist Morag Stokes and stunning photographs by picture framer Warren Ixer.

In time, they want to exhibit more local artists, especially after the gallery’s first appearance in the Kāpiti Arts Trail in November.

“We’re getting a bit tired of seeing our own stuff so we definitely want to get more people exhibiting,” Jeanne said.

The physical gallery has impressed those who visit with its layout, ambience, natural lighting, and more.

“I think people are surprised,” she said.

“When Warren first came here, after we had discussed the possibility of exhibiting some of his photographs, he said, ‘I was expecting it to be a garage’.”

The gallery’s existence has largely been word of mouth, especially as the couple don’t use social media, but the website gives a taste of what to expect.

An unexpected publicity boost was when the couple were asked if their property could be part of the Waikanae Lions Garden Trail.

The property, which the couple like to devote a few hours to each day, depending on the weather, is on 1.2ha and comprises a natural lake, an orchard and different garden areas.

“We had about 1300 people through the garden and the gallery,” Jeanne said.

“A lot of those people came back and brought other people.

“Having people see both the gallery and the garden seems to be quite popular, which is great.”

Where did the gallery’s name stem from, you might ask?

It was a nod to Jeanne’s work as an editor.

“We picked the name Capstone because it’s the finishing touch on something, and I liked the name.

“My business was run under Capstone Consultants for many years.

“When we talked about the name [for the gallery] we decided to keep the name.

“It has been a good name.”

An artwork in the Capstone Gallery. Photo / David Haxton

Jeanne was delighted with how the gallery had turned out.

“It’s really fun.

“We’ve met so many people that we never would have had the opportunity to meet otherwise.”

Chris was rapt too.

“I spend my time making things and Jeanne actually manages the gallery.

“I think she has done a great job.”

The gallery, located at 71 Rutherford Drive, is open on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm.

In the warmer months, it’s open on other afternoons.

You’ll know if it’s open if a flag is visible by the roadside next to a large piece of wood with Capstone carved into it.



