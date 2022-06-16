Brian Bradley with a guitar he crafted. Photo / Daniel Allen

There's an extra sense of satisfaction when Brian Bradley, a semi-retired data architect from Waikanae, strums his new guitar.

It's because Brian built the guitar from scratch.

Brian was among six others who took part in a guitar-making workshop in Nelson organised via Goldbeard Guitars and the New Zealand Centre for Fine Woodworking.

Brian was attracted to the course because he was looking for a new hobby.

He also knew the workshop tutor Dave Gilberd having made a ukulele at another workshop three years ago in Wellington.

The course in Nelson ran for three weeks and led students through the process of building a full-sized, working guitar, from bare wood to finished piece.

Brian built a dreadnought guitar.

"We had to do everything from start to finish. It was a very thorough workshop which was exactly what I was looking for.

"We worked six days a week, all day, and there was a lot to do.

"It was really enjoyable and I was among a great group of people."

He was delighted with the finished guitar which features various wood from kauri, mahogany, and African rosewood.

"It's as good a sound as one would expect from a dreadnought."

Brian Bradley's guitar. Photo / Daniel Allen

Brian, now back on the coast, hoped to continue making guitars now that he had learned the technique.

"My intention is to carry on and use my workshop to craft more."

The launch of the partnership between Goldbeard Guitars and the New Zealand Centre for Fine Woodworking heralds a new phase for guitar-building in New Zealand.

By combining networks and resources both organisations are able to give the practice a massive boost by raising awareness more widely and firming up a regular programme schedule.

"Through the partnership with the centre there's a direct connection to woodworking enthusiasts who might not have heard about Goldbeard Guitars before," Dave said.

"It also gives my students insights into the centre and their services."

The New Zealand Centre for Fine Woodworking is widely considered to be a school of excellence, committed to growing a legacy of practitioners in the time-honoured skills of fine woodworking and furniture making.

Tutors are highly qualified and specialise in a broad range of methods.

"Dave has a great reputation and I'm thrilled he's joined us as our guitar-building expert," the centre's trust manager Helen Gerry said.

"It means we'll be able to give our students access to his unique set of skills and knowledge, and that's something you don't come by easily in New Zealand."

An experienced teacher — more than 150 local and international students, hailing from as far away as Australia, the UK, Ireland, South African and Japan, have graduated from one of Dave's guitar or ukulele-making classes - Dave also builds guitars on commission.

Players of a Goldbeard Guitar include international musician Sinéad O'Connor and local legend Warren Maxwell.

His services are a rare find in New Zealand and he does all this while running a second business, a vehicle maintenance and mechanics workshop in Brightwater — Brightwater Motors.

"What can I say. I'm a tinkerer, there's nothing else to it."