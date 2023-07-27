Thieves smash their way into Thriftway Four Square Paraparaumu Beach. Video / Supplied

In the dark early morning hours, while people were fast asleep, a carload of people with criminal intentions drove past Paraparaumu Beach’s Thriftway Four Square twice.

After they had conducted their scoping operation, it was time to carry out their planned burglary of the mini supermarket, owned by a hard-working couple.

On Tuesday at 1.44am, a stolen white Toyota, parked outside the Four Square in Seaview Rd, and five people, covered in clothing such as balaclavas to conceal their identities, burst out carrying empty bags, hammers and a crowbar.

They made a beeline for the left side of the building where the counter is, and smashed their way through glass windows to get inside.

The aftermath of the burglary at Paraparaumu Beach’s Thriftway Four Square.

Four of them went inside and one stood by the window, recording with a smartphone before giving a thumbs up to the getaway driver.

Once inside, they tried to pry open the doors of the cigarette cabinet with a crowbar and tried unsuccessfully to get the security door underneath open.

It was a short-lived attempt, which included a lot of kicking too, before they gave up and decided to steal lollies instead.

They took racks of lollies off the counter and out to the car, with one of them returning for more.

And then, just like that, after less than two minutes, they drove off into the dark of night.

Shiva Patel, who has owned the store with his wife Nilam since 1999, said it was only the fourth time something like this had happened to them.

Thriftway Four Square Paraparaumu Beach owner Shiva Patel. Photo / David Haxton

Even though the burglary is obviously devastating for Shiva, he doesn’t think he can do anything to prevent these crimes.

“If they want it, they can take it.

“Nothing can stop them.”

He said only the Government’s rules can stop these criminals, and they need to be tougher on this type of crime.

“They go to court and don’t get any punishment, so they’re free to do something else.”

A police spokesperson said they were called about 1.50am after the group of people smashed the window of the store and gained entry.

“Upon entry, they proceeded to steal goods before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.”

The spokesperson said the vehicle was located dumped in Marine Parade that morning.

Police are following positive lines of inquiry into the incident and “are working hard to locate those responsible”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 referencing 230725/4142.