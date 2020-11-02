Boyd Klap isn't letting eye condition rule his life

Boyd Klap.

Ten years ago, Wellington businessman Boyd Klap was diagnosed with glaucoma.

"I was referred to a specialist and have regular checks.

"It was during one of these appointments in 2013 that I noticed the signs of macular degeneration."

Klap, who spends a lot of time in Kāpiti, said although it was upsetting to discover he had wet macular degeneration, he was happy it had been picked up.

"I was pleased it was discovered at an early stage.

"He also did cataract operations on both my eyes.

"I feel it's just one of those things when you get to a certain age but I have not let it have any impact on my life — although I do need a strong light to read and sit closer to the TV now."

Klap said ageing can be stressful, and there are many things to worry about such as Alzheimers.

"However, it is necessary to try and be positive in mind and body.

"I swim regularly and go tramping, although I admit I have given up skiing now."

Although he doesn't like having the injections, Klap said it was better than the alternative.

An active, independent 92-year-old who is heavily involved in community activities, Klap can't even entertain the idea of losing his sight.

"I now see the specialist every three months, but if I see a wobble in reading lines, and a slow deterioration in my sight, then I see the specialist immediately.

"I'm comfortable having regular check-ups, and reading tests put me well above the driving licence line.

"When I asked my specialist if I'd still be driving at 100 the answer was positive, but he could not guarantee 110!"

Klap said he can't emphasise enough the important of early diagnosis, and compliance with treatment.

He agrees opticians have a role in referring people and advising them of lifestyle changes.

"The sooner patients consult an expert and start treatment the better.

"I know several people including my sister who are now blind or nearly blind because they left it too late."

Key signs to look out for when monitoring your own eye health include: straight lines appear wavy or bent, difficulty reading, difficulty distinguishing faces, dark patches or empty spaces in vision, poor night vision, decreased colour sensitivity.

A simple test, available via the Macular Degeneration New Zealand website and your optometrist, can lead to early diagnosis and treatment of macular degeneration, the most common cause of blindness.

Visit www.mdnz.org.nz to find out more about macular degeneration including tips for staying healthy and signs to look out for.

Macular Degeneration Awareness Week is on now.