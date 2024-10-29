Advertisement
BMX star Ellie Chew gets a boost from Dark Horse Coffee

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Ellie Chew in action.

Dark Horse Coffee has teamed up with freestyle BMX athlete Ellie Chew.

Chew is a professional BMX rider for Freestyle Kings and is based in Paraparaumu, also the home of the Dark Horse Coffee headquarters and roastery.

The daredevil has been a regular customer at the Dark Horse Espresso Garden in Sheffield St for many years and the partnership felt like a great opportunity for both, Chew said.

“I’m excited to have their support, always fuelling my riding sessions with their bucking delicious coffee.

”It’s great to work with a hardworking artisan brand and collaborate.”

Ellie Chew.
Chew is about to embark on a global tour with The Freestyle Kings Live, heading to South Africa and Australia along with a six-stop tour around New Zealand in February.

Freestyle Kings is an action-packed two-hour show featuring world-class freestyle motocross and BMX athletes. Chew is the only female rider on tour.

Dark Horse Coffee Co-owner Blair Harley said the company was excited to support a talented local making waves on the global stage in her sport.

“Ellie is a down-to-earth Kāpiti Coaster who is doing extraordinary things in the BMX world.

“Dark Horse wanted to get behind this and support her talent.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know her as a customer and now as a brand partner.”

Kāpiti locals will get the chance to see Chew at a special “meet and greet” held at Dark Horse Coffee, Sheffield St and see her in action once she is back from tour. For details on appearances and events visit Dark Horse Coffee

