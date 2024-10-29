Ellie Chew in action.

Dark Horse Coffee has teamed up with freestyle BMX athlete Ellie Chew.

Chew is a professional BMX rider for Freestyle Kings and is based in Paraparaumu, also the home of the Dark Horse Coffee headquarters and roastery.

The daredevil has been a regular customer at the Dark Horse Espresso Garden in Sheffield St for many years and the partnership felt like a great opportunity for both, Chew said.

“I’m excited to have their support, always fuelling my riding sessions with their bucking delicious coffee.

”It’s great to work with a hardworking artisan brand and collaborate.”