Birthright Kapiti client base has grown significantly but focus still the same

Birthright Kapiti social worker Emma Appleby, left, manager Leonie Murch, opportunity shop manager Amanda Nevin. Photo / David Haxton

It's double celebration time at Birthright Kapiti.

The society has notched up 30 years on the coast as an incorporated society and one year in its new premises in Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu.

But Birthright Kapiti is also gearing up for its busy time of the year - Christmas - which can be an unsettling time for families.

"Things get really tough around Christmas and people can get very stressed about what they can provide for their children," said manager Leonie Murch, who has been with the society for 21 years.

"And then what they're going to do with them over the long summer break."

In the first year there were 29 families and 56 children on its books but now it's 110 families and 238 children.

Helping Leonie is social worker Emma Appleby, opportunity shop manager Amanda Nevin and 25 dedicated shop volunteers.

Inside Birthright Kapiti's opportunity shop. Photo / David Haxton

The society, which offers social services to its clients in particular single parent families, helps a wide variety of people.

"We work with, in general, people who want to start to change things for themselves, whether that's re-educating themselves or just making their life a bit more stable for their children," Leonie said.

"There are lots of different reasons but it has certainly changed since the 29 presents which were given out at the first Christmas."

Helping others, in big or small ways, is what the society is about.

"It's that sense of satisfaction when you see people that may have been extremely upset or anxious when they've first approached us, and then they're feeling so much better, and they're moving forward, that's the good bit, that's what we get from it.

"Just people moving on with their lives."

Birthright Kapiti started after Birthright Wellington approached Paraparaumu Rotary about starting a branch in the community centre in Ocean Rd, Paraparaumu Beach.

Birthright Kapiti, in Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu.

The branch was under Wellington's wing for a year until becoming an incorporated society and operating autonomously as it is today.

It's been in various premises over the years from the community centre, at its first fieldworker Denise Johnson's home, by the Paraparaumu Railway Station, in Tongariro St, Ihakara St and now Rimu Rd.

"Our move to Rimu Rd has been very productive and certainly helped support the services we run," Leonie said.

"We get very good feedback from the people that have used our services, and who know about our services too."

The society is funded by proceeds from its opportunity shop, a government subsidy (which hasn't changed for 13 years) and various grants.

Birthright Kapiti, 110 Rimu Rd, is open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday 10am to 2pm.