Becky Ellen-Johnson releases second poetry book

Becky Ellen-Johnson with her two poetry books. Photo / David Haxton

Becky Ellen-Johnson's second book of poetry has been published.

Last year Becky undertook the mammoth effort of writing a poem a day.

The book, Captured in Kāpiti: Poems from Lockdown, features the poems she created during lockdown.

"Of all the years to pick, 2020 was probably the best one."

Becky, from Raumati Beach, said the writing process was challenging during lockdown, given the circumstances and uncertainty, but she could work from home and focus on creating poetry.

"There was all the time in the world but the brain was going everywhere."

She made an effort to keep her poems uplifting and positive.

"I was sharing my poems with friends through the internet so I was trying to be that bright ray of sunshine."

A lot of the poems were written at the end of the day especially after she had a chance to reflect and try to "sum up what on earth had gone on".

"Some of them I would already have an idea for but a lot of were seat of the pants in the evening."

The finished product had been receiving good reviews.

"I've had some really positive feedback. I've sold my 40th book since I brought it out in March.

"But I need to work more on getting it out to the wider community because it's very much friends and family, and I volunteer at the Kāpiti Women's Centre so I've sold a lot there."

Becky's first poetry book was Captured in Kāpiti: Landscapes and Mindscapes.

"I did a poem a day in 2015 and took a selection of those for the book.

"It's about living in Kāpiti and how living here has shaped my creative process.

"I published it online in 2017, when I finally got my act together, and ended up printing 200 copies, of which over half have been sold."

Becky has had a lifelong interest in poetry.

"I've always found it a great way of expressing myself.

"And I've always liked getting the right word for the right thing which I'm a bit pedantic about."

Her father Graham Johnson, a poet himself, has also been an inspiration.

Meanwhile, Becky has an art exhibition at Paraparaumu Library from April 27 to May 7.

Copies of her poetry books will be available.

There is an opening night on May 1 from 7pm when people can meet the artist/poet.

People interested in buying a copy of either book can contact Becky via uum3825@hotmail.com.