Beachside Dental Surgery owner Dr Alana Mitchell, far right, with staff. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Beachside Dental Surgery has already expanded once since Dr Alana Mitchell bought the business, and now they are planning to expand again, this time to add a second location.

It's a long way from where she was 10 years ago, with just one dentist's chair, an assistant and receptionist.

Alana bought the business back in 2010, but quickly outgrew the space which was then on Marine Parade, located upstairs where UMU restaurant is now.

"We have five dentists at the moment sharing three chairs, with a total of 12 staff," Alana said.

Now the dental surgery is a finalist in the Electra Business and Innovation Awards.

"I thought this would lift our profile and help us get everything in order as a business itself rather than just focusing on pulling out teeth all day.

"It's made us a lot more streamlined and helped us focus more on HR and policies, along with improving other things that were at loose ends.

"It's made us tidy up the way we do things, made me think more about training and how we can do that effectively."

Alana never planned on being a business owner, but prior to owning Beachside Dental she found herself unhappy with the way things were done at the practice she was working at.

"I had a job and wasn't happy with the way things were done.

"It wasn't in line with my values or ethics and that prompted me to run my own place - the way I wanted to run it.

"At Beachside Dental we have a high standard with everything.

"I've said to my staff I want us to be the best we can be - we have a really high standard and we're really proud of that."

Focused on serving the community around them, Alana values honesty, teamwork, working together and is committed to her surgery being community and people focused.

"Our patients are the centre of everything and we want to make sure they have the best experience with us while they're here.

"Most people hate going to the dentist and we want to change that."

"Ecstatic and excited" to be finalists, Alana said, "I was really surprised to be announced as a finalist, and I'm excited and really proud of my team.

"They are genuinely caring and care about the patients."

The surgery recently took part in Smile Day, a joint initiative between Southern Cross Health Trust and the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) where dentists open their practices to provide a range of treatments such as fillings, restorations and extractions to Kiwis in need.

Providing over $8500 of free dental work, this is just one thing the surgery does to give back.

"We're a family practice and always want to make everyone feel comfortable."