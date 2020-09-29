Bees living in two hives in a garden area of Kapiti Village in Paraparaumu are in for a treat this spring and summer.

A wild flower meadow has been sown in the eco-diversity garden and an orchard and 100 small native trees are under way.

The native trees were donated by Gus Evans Nursery, which has been involved in the village for many years, and Metlifecare sponsored the seven fruit trees.

Thriving garden allotments add to the diversity of the area too.

"It is an exciting opportunity and project to be involved in," said Dane Jensen, from Bark Ltd, which also donated wild flowers and 100 plant guards.

"Since Bark took over the [village] grounds this has always been an area that has needed redevelopment.

"Now with kind donations and the eco initiative and Fay Chedzoy's enthusiasm pushing it forward, we can turn the space into a beautiful and diverse environmental asset for both residents and wildlife while also teaching our apprentices about revegetation processes."

More work is planned for the area which could include further plantings and irrigation.

The eco-diversity garden, named the birds and bees planting project, is part of a range of environmental projects at the village.

Other projects include a predator elimination project involving the tracking and trapping of rats, stoats and so on.

The Dell Gardeners group is going strong and, over a few years, has redeveloped what was a garden waste collection area into a planted, paved area, with potting shed.

The group has also extended into development of more native plantings into established woodlands and an area featuring daffodils is looking impressive.

And the 25th anniversary planting project has seen a rhododendron bank and specimen trees planted while more garden benches and picnic tables have been handmade in the village.