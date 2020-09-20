Starting out as a group of guys who had a common interest in steam engineering, 40 years later the now well established Kapiti Miniature Railway Club is celebrating its 40th birthday.

The club has around 30 members, many of whom are retired engineers or have an interest in steam engineering.

Operating the Kapiti Miniature Railway at Marine Gardens in Raumati Beach each Sunday, the group provides rides for children and adults alike.

Sending another little train on its way. Stationmaster Cliff, left, engineer Tony, driver Graeme and clippie Nathan.

Starting out with a single strip of track, the triple loop track now runs almost a kilometre around the gardens including in its route two viaducts, two tunnels and two spirals, taking about seven minutes for a round trip.

Advertisement

Running steam, electric, petrol and diesel locomotives, the club has more than 20 locomotives to choose from with the club owning five of them and the others being privately owned.

Marine Gardens has become a destination in recent years with the addition of the splash pad making it the ideal spot for a Sunday afternoon picnic.

"It's really become a destination with the kids water area alongside the locos," Kapiti Miniature Railway's Lawrie Duffield said.

Tony Ives' Flame is a great favourite with the young ones.

"The kids love when we use the horns – it's not only the kids, some of the big kids (adults) enjoy it too.

"We reckon we're the most popular regular event on the Kāpiti Coast.

"Well maintained by council, it's a beautiful park and on a good day we will get around 400 rides."

The locos can be booked for parties or school visits with groups as large as 150 children taking turns around the track.

Being a hobby for many of the club members, the 40th birthday celebrations are a special moment in time.

Advertisement

"Over the weekend there will be several locos from various tracks around the country, this whole weekend will be a great moment in our time at the beautiful Marine Gardens."

On Saturday the locos will be running from 1pm-4pm and the twilight runs will be on from 5pm-8.30pm with the whole system lit up brightly with a celebratory barbecue run by the Lions club if we are in level 1.

On Sunday the locos will again be running from 1pm-4pm.

Any alterations to this programme will be on the club's Facebook page and website, www.kapitirail.org.nz.