Having worked over 30 years as a professional learning and development practitioner, manager and coach, Angela Robertson is hesitant say she has retired.

Launching her second book Celebrating Life On Our Own Terms in conjunction with the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons, the last few years have been anything but a time to slow down.

The book holds the stories of many older people from around New Zealand who finished up their first careers, but have continued on to have new careers or reinvigorated their life in their later years.

"I like to think these are inspirational short stories of people who are embracing age and are not intimidated by it.

"They are embracing the ageing process, age is just a number at the end of the day.

"These people are not chasing lost youth, they're realising they can take up a new job or learn a new language or learn a new hobby – not just saving all their money to give to someone else when they die but actually enjoy it now.

"My career over the years has been all about developing people, but you don't develop older people in a workplace, you develop younger people."

Leaving work a couple of years ago, Angela decided to do freelance work, started writing books and also started the Kāpiti/Horowhenua Entrepreneurs at 50+ Network, a support network meeting monthly for anyone over 50 who has started or is starting a business.

"I feel strongly about positive ageing.

"For me it's not about retirement, but about finding out what people did before and what they are doing now, this is what I've done with my book."

Since leaving her last job and no longer commuting into Wellington, Angela found she started reconnecting with the community.

The book came from hearing stories of what people were doing later in life.

"I'm hesitant to use the word retirement, the mind-set I'm coming from is that we're older but we're not old.

"You've got generations before 50 and you've got generations after 50.

"There are still so many opportunities."

Angela is holding two book launches, one in Levin and one in Kāpiti to allow for social distancing.

The Kāpiti launch is being held at the Kāpiti Community Centre on September 30 from 1pm-3pm.

All are welcome to come, with many people featured in the book coming along to share their stories.

Angela will speak along with Carole Mahoney who started Chirpy Plus, a community to combat loneliness.

Copies can be purchased from Paper Plus, available as eBooks online or can be purchased at the launch.