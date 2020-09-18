A community art gallery is being created on walls in a popular Raumati Beach cafe.

The Summer Breeze Art Gallery is nestled inside the former Green and White Ribbon Cafe which has been renamed the Summer Breeze Cafe.

Owner Gordie McCalman had a vision to transform the bare white walls into a visual delight.

"It's a non-profit gallery for local artists to showcase their work," volunteer curator Bayley LuuTomes said.

"We've got capacity to exhibit artwork by 10 artists but at any one stage we can hang up artwork by six artists.

"The artwork is on a three month rotation so it allows artists who want to exhibit again time to refresh their pieces or stock.

"Artists don't get charged any letting fee which is one of the benefits of being here.

"Gordie is not here to make money from the artworks so he's offering the space free of charge as long as artists respect the space."

Bayley said the cafe was a great place for artists of all levels to exhibit work.

"During the weekends, on a nice sunny day, this place is packed.

"It's good exposure for artists."

The artwork would be on sale and affordable.

"You're not taking about a piece costing thousands of dollars. We're ranging from $25 to a couple of hundred."

The grand opening is on Wednesday, September 30.

"We've got nine artists lined up for the opening with artwork ranging from photography, living art, abstract, landscape, portrait, illustration and collage.

Bayley said, "We're trying to create a variety of work not only for the local patrons that come here but also to encourage other artists out there to exhibit their work."

Artists interested in exhibiting their artwork can contact Bayley via the Summer Breeze Art Gallery Facebook page.

A launch promotion is under way.

"If people like our page and follow us, we're giving away two $25 gallery vouchers to use before Christmas."