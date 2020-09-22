Steel-it Framing, located in Paraparaumu Beach, has gone from strength to strength since it was formed a few years ago.

The company, which is one of the finalists in the Electra Business and Innovation Awards, was started in March 2017 by Gordon Barratt and Trevor Moss.

It now has a 10-strong workforce and its products are supplied nationwide.

Casuals are also brought in where needed, for example, a recent job involved 27 staff across multiple sites.

Advertisement

Steel-it Framing, which uses Axxis steel from New Zealand Steel, in Auckland, creates its own custom made steel products for residential and commercial construction.

Inside the neat and tidy workplace at 11 Magrath Ave is a variety of products being made by a hardworking team.

There's also an impressive looking machine, called a roll former, which has been nicknamed Iron Maiden.

A roll former nicknamed Iron Maiden. Photo / David Haxton

"Word of mouth has got out there … more and more are approaching the thought of building in steel because there are so many added advantages," Trevor said.

Cost effective, time savings, light to handle, won't warp or twist, non-flammable, durable, minimal waste, the list goes on.

There are three businesses working under one umbrella — a client will first go to LGSC, which is the design company, then there's the manufacturing side called Steel-it, and then value is added to the product by supplying a thermal break, which is a unique product Steel-it makes, called R Board to stop heat loss.

There are a few key ingredients to the business's success: keeping product high quality and consistent.

"We've got systems in place to ensure the standard is maintained throughout," Trevor said.

Advertisement

"And on top of that we want to make sure that we build a team culture.

"We wouldn't have been in these awards if it wasn't for our team that back us 100 per cent.

"They're more like an extended family than what they are as an employee."

Inside Steel-it Framing. Photo / David Haxton

Customer service and quick turnaround were important too.

The future was looking good with their forward workload growing quickly and more staff recruitment likely.

But now was a time to celebrate their journey so far.

Advertisement

Becoming a finalist in the awards was "pretty special", Trevor said.

"It's a nice reward for all the hard work over the last three years."