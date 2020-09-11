Many of the world's greatest musical songs will be performed at the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.

It's all part of the nationwide The Shows Must Go On tour which stops off at the arts centre, at Kāpiti College, on Monday, October 12.

Six world-class artists will perform showstoppers from your favourite musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, The Greatest Showman, We Will Rock You and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

With stunning backdrops and theatrical staging, producer Dave Spark said the show was "a rare chance to see and hear some of New Zealand's greatest proponents of musical theatre".

"The idea sprang from having the artists at home [during Covid-19 restrictions] plus having a lot of experienced technical teams out of work because border closure meant international acts could not get here.

"If there's a silver lining to Covid-19, this is it."

Hayden Tee who has made a name for himself globally with his stunning portrayal of Javert in Les Misérables on Broadway, London's West End, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand.

Hayden Tee.

His extensive musical theatre work has also seen him play Marius in Les Misérables, and Miss Trunchbull in Matilda on London's West End and around the globe.

After beginning her career as a jazz musician, Verity Burgess' love of music and dance drew her to the world of musical theatre.

Verity Burgess.

Beginning her journey with a role in The Royal Shakespeare Company/North Music Trust's UK production of West Side Story, Verity has performed in Cats, Children of Eden and the UK tour, West End production and international tour of Evita.

Akina Edmonds has gained recognition across the ditch with her powerful voice, joining the cast of major Australian tours of Buddy Holly the Musical, Avenue Q, Hairspray, An Officer and a Gentleman, Children of Eden, The Lion King, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and Sister Act the Musical where she played the starring role of Deloris van Cartier.

In 2019, Akina took to The Voice Australia stage where she worked with Guy Sebastian and Boy George and progressed through to the Battle rounds.

With a career spanning three decades, Paul Ross has performed extensively throughout New Zealand, Australia and internationally.

He performed in the international tour of Les Misérables, the original Australia, New Zealand and Asia touring production and the 10th anniversary Australian tour of Mamma Mia!, as well as Cats, My Fair Lady, The Pajama Game and Shout!

He has recently been a headliner solo artist at various festivals, concerts and events on the international stage.

Having performed in musicals since she was 8 years old, Emily Burns tackled some spectacular roles within New Zealand before taking her talents overseas.

Emily Burns.

She has been seen as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, Eva Peron in Evita, Little Red in Into The Woods and Sophiein Mamma Mia!

She has toured alongside the late Rob Guest in his Heartland Tour and currently performs on luxury cruise ships around the world.

Jack Fraser has a string of impressive musical theatre credits on his resume both here and overseas.

He has performed as Che in Evita, Dr Dillamond in Wicked, Enjolras in Les Misérables and Khashoggi in We Will Rock You.

Jack has also performed in The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Mary Poppins, Aladdin and Our House.

At the helm of this spectacular cast is a leading musical theatre director Stephen Robertson who has amassed an impressive resume of directing credits throughout the years including Chess, A Chorus Line, Grease, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Avenue Q, Evita, Les Misérables, The Mikado, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde the Musical, Mary Poppins, Cats, Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Miss Saigon.

"With Stephen's theatrical eye, and these six incredible talents on one stage, musical theatre lovers are in for a treat," Spark said.

"Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to hear these voices unite on home soil before they head back overseas to continue delighting international audiences."

Tickets for the show are available via https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/the-shows-must-go-on/paraparaumu