Kāpiti Coast District Council have announced they will contribute $345,000 over six years to the refurbishment of the Ōtaki College gymnasium in exchange for community use of the facility for sporting events and training.

The funding, which was agreed through council's Long Term Plan 2018–38, will allow local sports teams and clubs to access the gym outside of school hours for the duration of the refurbishment for a small koha.

"We are delighted to be able to provide this support to Ōtaki College which will help create a better facility for current and future students, as well as for our wider community to enjoy and benefit from," Place and Space manager James Jefferson said.

The funding will go towards upgrades to the two gym rooms, offices, changing rooms and toilets and follows a successful application to the New Zealand Community Trust for the construction of a new climbing wall at the gymnasium.

Work is being undertaken in stages to allow the gym to remain in use.

"We know that getting active has really positive impacts on mental, physical and social wellbeing, and I'm delighted that we can progress our plans to create a high quality facility for our students and wider community that encourages participation and provides sporting opportunities," Ōtaki College principal Andy Fraser said.

"I want to acknowledge the support of the Ōtaki Community Board and members of our school community for their commitment to getting the project underway."

"Ōtaki College is a vital part of our community and the gym facility is available for use not only by students but many of our community groups.

"It made good sense to support the refurbishment and to ensure the facility and college can continue to make a valuable contribution," Ōtaki Community Board chairman Chris Papps said.

During term time, the gym is available to the public from 3.30pm-10pm Monday- Friday, and from 7am-10pm Saturday, Sunday and during school holidays.