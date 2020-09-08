Coasters Musical Theatre has kept us entertained for 40 years, write Derek Cavanagh and Joanne Sharp.

When the good people of Kāpiti College decided to put on a one-night show as a fundraiser back in 1980 they couldn't possibly have imagined what they were starting.



With a group consisting of parents, friends and ring-ins, all amateurs with variable experience on stage, that first show was so successful they decided to do it again, this time under the banner of Coasters Musical Theatre, and we, their successors, are still doing it 40 years later.

Interest in and support for Coasters grew apace and the style and scope of shows grew too.

The challenge of finding somewhere to rehearse was first resolved at Raumati South School hall but our shows were staged mainly at Southward Theatre so stage sets tended to be large and costumes numerous, so storage became an issue.

Initially this was resolved by renting space in a building belonging to the Methodist Church in Kiwi Rd and, in 1983, we bought the place.

Over time we outgrew Kiwi Rd and when, in 1996, Kāpiti Coast District Council relocated the Community Centre from the ex-Post Office in Hinemoa St, we bought the building and converted it to our rehearsal and workshop needs.

We didn't know then that just four years later we would remodel the building to become the fully functional little theatre we now know as #15.

Since those small beginnings Coasters Musical Theatre has mounted almost 150 shows ranging from the original music hall style, through variety and revue to much-loved musicals such as South Pacific, Joseph, King and I and Chess.

Many of our productions have been cabaret-style variety shows but within the last seven years we've very successfully brought well-known scripted musicals to our stage starting with Girls Night, Little Shop of Horrors, Xanadu and Menopause The Musical, and soon to come Our House, as well as scripted musicals written especially for Coasters by one of our own.

We have really enjoyed being able to offer great affordable entertainment to our community.

Over our 40 years hundreds of Kāpiti's citizens have sung, played, danced and acted their way across the Coasters' stage and many of them stayed for quite a while.

Some have gone on to become successful in their own right as performers and they never forget the opportunities that they may never have realised if it weren't for Coasters.

Coasters is all about putting on great shows and having a great time doing it.

The theatre has always been run, past and present, by a small but hardworking team who are all volunteers.

They are the oil that keep the engine running and the glue that keeps the Coasters family together and producing great shows year after year.

Coasterettes have been out entertaining in our district and beyond providing donations to local charities for 25 years.

Our costume and wardrobe hire, also run by dedicated volunteers, is not to be missed with the wonderful wardrobe of costumes for hire held inside, whatever your inner self desires to be — they can fit you in it. Come in and take a peek for yourself, it truly is a magical place!

This Is Us celebrates Coasters 40th birthday and gives us a perfect excuse to once again proudly bring you some of the songs and items we have performed and loved over the years.

We're resurrecting some of the wonderful moments that have enriched our shows and our lives.