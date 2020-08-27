Paraparaumu College's It's Showtime charity concert at Southward Theatre proved to be an enjoyable and successful night of music and dance entertainment.

Co-producers Paraparaumu College head of music Merrick Stein, and artistic director for The Dreams Academy Performing Arts Alicia Kindell, along with the administration skills of Adele Cherrill, can be justly proud of a memorable night's entertainment that was of the highest quality.

"There was something for everybody and people went away very happy," Stein said.

The evening included classical works from Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Yani as well as jazz music, a variety of dance styles which included a Scottish Fling, Irish tap dance from Lord of the Dance, contemporary dance full of energy and grace as well as choreographed musical theatre.

Advertisement

Pianist Ben Kennedy playing the first movement of Rachmaninoff's second piano concerto with the Paraparaumu College Amadeus Orchestra. Photo / Jack Penman

"Some people wished the night would have never ended.

"Looking back we were very blessed to have the show go on.

"Little did we know that a few days later the country would be in lockdown because of the Covid-19 spread in Auckland.

"Having Kāpiti in level 2 would have meant only 100 people would have be able to view the show.

"A near capacity crowd were able to view the show and raise a grand total of $3600 for three cancer charities in the process."

The three charities were the Mary Potter Hospice, Breast Cancer NZ and CanTeen.

"Since its inception in 2018 It's Showtime has now raised over $12,000 for cancer which is an incredible effort.

"We are so glad that our community continue to support such a worthwhile event.

Advertisement

"It's Showtime 2021 is planned for next year."

The full show can be viewed on YouTube in HD by typing in Google search 'Its Showtime 2020 part 1'.