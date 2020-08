Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan and a small group of councillors have met with council staff to continue their discussions and deepen their understanding of the Kāpiti Gateway proposal.

The project had the potential to deliver a number of benefits for the Kāpiti community and councillors were committed to taking the time to fully understand the proposal before making a decision on whether to proceed with this project at this time, Gurunathan said.

"The Local Government Act requires council to consider both the social, cultural, environment and economic aspects of this project.

"This includes how it aligns with supporting strategies and plans such Toitū Kāpiti — the council's Long term plan 2018-38 and the Maclean Park Management Plan."

Advertisement

Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder Angela Buswell said while much of the public focus to date has been on the economic aspects of this project, there is a lot of information contained in the Indicative Business Case that was developed to support the council's application to the Provincial Growth Fund that councillors would like to explore in more detail.

"This includes making sure we fully understand the primary purpose of the proposed Gateway, how this will benefit our community and taking a look at the variables that were used to model the proposed operating costs of the centre.

"It's important to remember that the idea of establishing a visitor experience at Maclean Park is not new — it has been talked about in our community for 28 years.

"The Gateway won't just be a biosecurity hub, it will provide a place for our everyone in our community, young and old, to come together and enjoy views out to the beach and the island.

"It will celebrate our deep local history and provide cultural and environmental educational opportunities for our rangatahi.

"But most importantly it will provide a focal point for visitors and will add to the vibrancy of the Paraparaumu Beach offering."

Councillors Buswell, McCann, Halliday, Holborow, Handford and mayor Gurunathan will meet with council staff again next week to discuss the Indicative Business Case in more detail.