Proceeds from a garden recipe focused fundraising calendar have been given to Kenakena School to help with its specialised programme for dyslexic students.

The calendar, called From The Garden, was created by Waimea Women's Institute, and features 18 homemade tried and tested recipes.

The fundraiser generated $3000 for the programme which has been running at the primary school since 2009.

Kenakena School principal Bruce McDonald spoke to the institute last year about the dyslexia programme and showed them the results of the programme.

Advertisement

His talk inspired the institute to create a fundraising initiative which led to the calendar idea.

Mr McDonald thanked the institute.

"The money will really help.

"It will put three school based kids through our programme."

The programme is based on the methods used by Ron Davis, who is the author of The Gift of Dyslexia.

"We don't see it [dyslexia] as a disability, we see it as a gift," McDonald said.