If anyone had told Valerie Roberts that she would publish a book this year she'd have thought it was a joke.

One of the outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the creation of a children's book called Big Ted's Adventures at Home.

Roberts' bear, Big Ted, joined the New Zealand Bear Hunt and gained a following of fans waiting to see what he would get up to each day in Waterstone Ave, Paraparaumu, during lockdown earlier this year.

"Creating scenarios for Big Ted and some of his housemates on the front lawn was a way of spreading joy and it took on a life of its own.

"People began suggesting I do a book to record his adventures at home.

"I thought it would be a good way to document an aspect of this time in history."

Deciding to create a children's picture book was the easy part.

The challenge was selecting the photos that would work well and writing a story for young children to go with them.

The result is a 20-page 20cm x 20cm book of bright pictures with bold wording easy for adults to read to children.

Factual text mixed with open ended questions invites opportunity for discussion about acknowledging feelings, what Big Ted might decide to do and caring for others.

At the back of the book is an explanation of the background to the story if readers want to talk about what led to the bear hunt.

She hopes the book will delight both children and adults.

"Spectro Print, in Paraparaumu, have been fabulous with the design and printing of the book," she added.

The cost is $10 a book. Postage within New Zealand is $4.

Roberts will be donating copies to preschools, early childhood centres and primary schools in Kāpiti.

To purchase a copy please contact Val at val.roberts@xtra.co.nz.