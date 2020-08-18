Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor:

Transport is on my mind this week. My column covers an update on public transport for level 2, and my attendance to the Waikanae Community Board.

While we are in the Government's alert level 2, Metlink continues to run a full train, bus and ferry service. There are no timetable changes under alert level 2 but passengers will be expected to practice personal hygiene and physical distancing measures.

Personal hygiene is one of the best defences against the spread of Covid-19, so hand washing before and after travelling is encouraged, please.

Passengers are required to keep a 1m distance onboard trains, buses and ferries and keep a 2m distance while waiting at bus stops, train stations and ferry wharves.

People should wear face masks where physical distancing is difficult and we encourage passengers to follow this advice on public transport.

Fares will remain in place, including cash, but Metlink says that contactless methods of payment are preferred to help limit the interactions of staff and passengers. Snapper will be available on buses, while eftpos will be available at train ticket offices and on ferries.

Metlink also confirmed that physical distancing will not be required on school services which is consistent with earlier measures.

For passengers with accessibility needs, all accessibility features will remain in service. That means front door boarding on buses and availability of ramps on trains.

Please use the Government's Covid-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

For further updates check out the Metlink website metlink.org.nz/covid-19 for further updates, contact our Metlink Service Centre on 0800 801 700, or follow our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MetlinkOnOurWay

Last Tuesday I attended the Waikanae Community Board with my colleague Councillor Roger Blakely who is chairman of our public transport committee, and the group manager of public transport Scott Gallacher.

We presented an update on matters of particular to the Waikanae community, including the commuter parking, bus review and route improvements, and toilet improvements at the Waikanae train station.

I also want to add that at the meeting I gave my support to KCDC councillor Jocelyn Prvanov's motion of no confidence in Geoffrey Churchman, who has resigned as a member of the board. My support was based on my experience that as an elected community representative I too was the target of published content on his website. I applaud and appreciate those that have stood up against the abuse.