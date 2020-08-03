The Lions Monster Book Fair collection box is back in its familiar spot at Coastlands.

The box, at the Robert Harris Cafe entrance off Rimu Rd, has been a familiar sight over many years and its reappearance marks the start of the 2020 collection for the Lions Monster Book Fair, which will be held at Waikanae on October 17 and 18.

Committee chairman Lion Peter Cresswell said this year marks the 23rd consecutive book fair and the five Lions clubs of Paraparaumu and Waikanae are again asking the community to go through their bookshelves, cupboards and basements for quality surplus reading others will enjoy.

"The Kāpiti community annually donates some 65,000 books and last year, through the public's generosity, we were able to donate $37,500 to deserving organisations.

"Since we began in 1998 we have been able make donations totalling $680,000."

He said an interim book fair had been organised for May this year but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to it.

"We have our fingers crossed there will be no reappearance of the lockdowns."

With the collection box back, Lions have been rostered to clear it twice daily and take the books to the storage facility for sorting, pricing and stacking.

There are also plenty of drop-off points around the district.

Recipients this year will be Wellington Children's Hospital, Wellington Free Ambulance, the Malaghan Institute, the Life Flight Trust, Paraparaumu Beach School Dyslexia teaching programme and the Virtuoso Strings.

Books may also be left at the following pick-up points:

Paekākāriki - Coffee@Ians (ex BP Service Station and mornings only).

Raumati Beach - Coastal Mowers Ltd.

Paraparaumu Beach - 180 Degrees Café.

Paraparaumu - Coastlands (Robert Harris entrance).

Waikanae - Bohanna Motors, Picture Perfect Framing.