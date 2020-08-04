Two women running their own businesses in Paraparaumu Beach are proving that growing through Covid-19 is possible and want to share their message to others.

"It's not just about surviving Covid-19," DermaDNA owner Alison Briggs said.



"It's about giving people encouragement and inspiration rather than all this down-trod negativity - to give people more positivity about starting businesses.

"We'd love to inspire people to do the same."

Amanda Rutten opened her business First Impressions next to DermaDNA in Paraparaumu Beach, on the first day of level 2 after spending lockdown planning.

"I started the day we came out of Covid-19 lockdown.

"The builders came in level 3 and in level 2 we were all go."

For Alison from DermaDNA who opened her business in Paraparaumu Beach about a year ago working mostly by appointment, it was joining with Amanda and getting back into it after lockdown that re-sparked her passion.

"We decided we wanted to grow after Covid-19," she said.

"Our businesses are both about helping people feel a bit better about themselves.

"We work because it's a passion, not because of the dollar coming in.

"Making people feel better about themselves about their appearance is really important to both of us, especially after lockdown."

"You do notice people's whole attitude changes when they feel better about themselves - coming out of lockdown and moving forward that is really important," Amanda said.

"I had a client the other day that said she didn't feel grumpy because she didn't look grumpy any more, for me that's what it's about."

Amanda deals with appearance medicine while Alison is more focused on skin care, with the complementing businesses both growing over the last two months.

Together they are advocates for feeling good about yourself and are keen to let the Kāpiti community know that starting a business in this changed economic landscape is not all doom and gloom.