Nationally known medical and public health sector professional Dame Karen Poutasi is the new chairwoman of the Kapiti Health Advocacy Group.

In making the appointment, Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said the former director general of health brought a wealth of knowledge and experience at a time when the sector is facing significant changes around how public health services are delivered.

Current chairwoman Kathy Spiers, who takes on the deputy role, is reducing her workload to pursue her education in Māori studies.

"What I'm particularly pleased about is the passion she will bring to the task because she is a Kāpiti resident," Gurunathan said.

Advertisement

"Her input will also be invaluable to council as the Government deliberates on the future of services delivered by local authorities as part of the four wellbeings embedded in the Local Government Act.

"It's a strategic appointment for us given the known and unknown challenges we face in the current Covid-19 era and her ability to work with CCDHB and MidCentral Health."

Dame Karen was honoured to receive the invitation.

"I'm looking forward to working with KHAG to support its vision for our communities to have appropriate, affordable and timely access to the services needed to meet our health needs."

Dame Karen has worked in the New Zealand health and education sectors in a career spanning more than 40 years.

She is medically trained and specialised in public health medicine.

Having held several senior management roles, her most recent was as director general of health for 11 years, followed by her role as chief executive of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority which she retired from in April.

She is currently commissioner of the Waikato District Health Board and deputy chairwoman of Network for Learning.

Advertisement

A resident of Raumati Beach for 13 years, she has four children and nine grandchildren.

"All of whom delight in visiting the Kāpiti Coast."