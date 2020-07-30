Paekākāriki-based concert organisation Mulled Wine Concerts is reaching the peak of its concert season with a popular Beethoven concert on Sunday afternoon, August 16.

The concert, in the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall, will feature pianist Diedre Irons, violinist Vesa-Matti Leppanen, and cellist Andrew Joyce.

"Irons is one of New Zealand's best-loved concert pianists," concert organiser Mary Gow said.

"Born in Winnipeg, Canada, she made her debut with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at the age of 12 and has presented concerts in 25 countries.

"She was awarded an MBE in 1989 and an ONZM in 2011 for services to music.

"She recently played a stunning concert - the Beethoven Pastoral Symphony No 6 with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra which was rapturously received."

Leppanen is the concertmaster (principal violinist) of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO).

Joyce is the section principal of the cello section of the NZSO and a very experienced chamber musician.

"The performance will include Sonata for Cello and Piano Op 5 No 2, Sonata for Violin and Piano Op 12 No 2 and the Archduke Trio, Op 31.

"A feast of glorious music played by arguably the best classical musicians currently in New Zealand.

"We are expecting a very big demand for this concert."

Ticket pre-sales (August 14) adults $30, students $15. Door sales $35.

Available from Magpie at Paremata, 99 Mana Esplanade, D'Arcys Paekakariki Fruit Supply, 11 Beach Rd, Paekakariki; Milk and Ginger, 18 Margaret St, Raumati Beach; Moby Dicken's Bookshop, Paraparaumu Beach; La Chic Hair Design, Kapiti Lights, JENOA Shop, 2 Mahara Place, Waikanae.

Online sales: marygow@gmail.com. Information: 021 101 9609.