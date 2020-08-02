Paraparaumu College's It's Showtime charity concert takes place in Southward Theatre on Saturday from 3pm.

Some of the highlights in the music and dance programme include the first movement of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto performed by accomplished pianist Ben Kennedy and the Paraparaumu College 40-piece Amadeus Orchestra.

Other classical works will feature music from Puccini, Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Yani.

Jazz music will feature the Paraparaumu College Jazz Band and the renown five-piece jazz group Look Both Ways.

A variety of dance styles will include a Scottish fling, Lord of the Dance and contemporary dance full of energy and grace as well as choreographed musical theatre.

A version of the song Colours of the Wind from Disney's Pocohontas and two popular Scottish songs performed by bagpiper Roy Hitchcock accompanied by the Amadeus orchestra should also feature as highlights.

This will be the third concert produced by college head of music Merrick Stein and DAPA performing arts director Alicia Kindell.

The two previous concerts during 2018 and 2019 respectively had raised nearly $9000 for cancer.

This year's concert will continue to support Breast Cancer NZ, CanTeen and the Mary Potter Hospice from the money raised from this year's production.

Limited seats are still available online through Eventfinda Kapiti and the Coastlands customer Service office at $10 plus a small booking fee.