A large indoor music festival, with a sound and light spectacular, takes place at Southward Car Museum.

The festival, called Neighbourhood Noise 2020, takes place on Saturday, August 22 from 7pm to late.

It has been independently produced by event director Paige Fraser.

"My bandmates from Neighbourhood Collective have helped me hand-pick an impressive line-up to showcase some of New Zealand's best kept secrets from Christchurch to Auckland.

"It has been exciting to produce an event with bands as high calibre as these.

"I have no doubt these artists will leave the audience in awe."

Paige had originally intended to have a working holiday in Spain but because of Covid-19 she's had to remain in Kāpiti.

"It has given me the chance to connect with musicians who had had similar experiences and now it's more important than ever to celebrate local talent and bring the music community together.

"We're bringing a fresh and exciting new music event to Kāpiti, a large indoor music festival that's never been done like this before.

"We've got energetic artists, delicious food trucks and an incredible venue with top tier sound and lighting that will simply leave you amazed.

"We've even got a magician."

The event is for 18+ and features a line-up including Eno x Dirty, Cloak Bay, Diggy Dupe, Ferby, Will McClean & the Zooks, Waguan, Rhys Rich and our DJ for the night HEIST as well as food trucks and treats from the National Distillery Company.

All ticket holders will be able to enjoy free transportation to and from Paraparaumu Railway Station.

"We've designed Neighbourhood Noise to be safe and convenient for everyone."

Tickets for Neighbourhood Noise are available at Eventfinda.co.nz