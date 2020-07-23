A unique approach to leadership training using work with horses is being offered in an upcoming two-day course especially for women leaders.

Lead The Way, in Ōtaki, is internationally renowned in this form of training, where non-riding groundwork with horses allows participants to develop their confidence, leadership and communication skills.

Horses naturally mirror human reactions and behaviours, providing the perfect tool to practice leadership skills and receive instant feedback.

Lead The Way founders Andrew and Sam Froggatt have worked with numerous individuals and their training is sought after by high performance sports entities and corporates including the All Blacks, Black Caps, Silver Ferns, NZ Post, Trade Me, KiwiRail, and ASB Bank among many others.

Sam says now is the perfect time for women who provide leadership in their work, businesses, homes and communities to focus on their skills in a supportive and fun environment.

"As a mum of three girls and a local business owner I have seen the stress that the last few months has caused for women around me.

"I am particularly excited to be able to bring this course to the leading ladies among us.

"Women In Leadership will help current and aspiring female leaders to build confidence in themselves, discover their individual style of leadership and become the kind of leader they want to be."

A course participant working with a horse at Lead The Way.

The course combines horse interaction with expertise from the fields of communication, relationship-building, skills coaching, team development, group facilitation and leadership mentoring to deliver an experience that will open and shape participants' perspectives on themselves and their leadership in a whole new way.

The workshop is delivered on site at Lead The Way's rural farmstead just north of Ōtaki and is an immersive, weekend retreat experience with the option to include a night of luxury accommodation at the boutique Milk Station nearby.

She said the course is right for women in leadership or aspiring to leadership who experience confidence issues relating to being seen, heard or understood and those who want to "harness the resilience required to champion their role".

It will also help women learn skills to become more assertive with peers and senior leaders, establish healthy boundaries in their working relationships, become comfortable having "courageous conversations" and set their own personal standards of leadership.

Expert skills coach Tania Gough will facilitate the workshop, alongside the Froggatts - Andrew is an acclaimed author and Lead The Way founder known as the 'Horse Whisperer' due to his incredible ability to work and interact with horses on any behaviour or problem.

There will also be a guest speaker.

No prior horse experience is necessary and the course does not involve riding.

Training, horse sessions, all meals, drinks, guest speaker and certificate included. Option without accommodation also available.

Enrolments are now open for the course, which runs over August 18/19.

For more information, visit www.lead-the-way.co.nz/women-in-leadership or contact sam@lead-the-way.co.nz