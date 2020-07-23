Around 80 local businesses helped the founders of Minx & Superminx to celebrate 20 years in business, at the first chamber event since Covid-19.

Hosted at the recently renovated Joe & Joy cafe in Waikanae, Cushla Reed and Angela Buswell marked 20 years in business at the chamber's first Business After Five event for the year, which was attended by local businesses, councillors and the National candidate for Ōtaki, Tim Costley.

Kāpiti Chamber chairwoman Jacinda Thorn said the feeling amongst local businesses made the event extra special.

"It was a celebration of all things local as well as helping the team behind Minx celebrate 20 years in business," Jacinda said.

"It was the first chance for many of our members to check out the newly renovated and launched cafe, Joe & Joy, which opened its doors in level 2.

"The sense of optimism and support in the room was palpable."

Minx & Superminx co-founder Angela Buswell said it was wonderful to celebrate their business journey with the Kāpiti Chamber back in Waikanae where the Minx brand was incubated.

"The morale amongst our Kāpiti business folk is really high and it's so uplifting to be around such support," Angela said

"The women in the room loved the products and the men enjoyed the stories of highs and lows."

Latest data from Marketview reveals a 7.2 per cent increase in the value of spending in Kāpiti compared to this time last year, ahead of the national increase of 3.9 per cent.

"While we know there is a long road ahead, the support for our local businesses from our community during the Covid response is just amazing, it's certainly providing a boost of positivity as we navigate a new normal," Jacinda said.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti.

