Kāpiti Coast District Council owned land in Ōtaki, which has gone on the market, will meet the needs of businesses looking to own their premises.



The council is selling two parcels of land on Riverbank Rd Extension which are no longer required for council operations.

The two parcels are zoned for industrial/service use.

The first one is 35,817sq m and the other is 20,195sq m making a total of 56,012sq m.



Council place and space group manager James Jefferson said the land presented an opportunity for businesses to set up or expand operations in Ōtaki.



"We've heard from businesses that the lack of available land to purchase in Kāpiti is inhibiting growth and economic development, so this is an opportunity to help meet that demand.

Indicative boundary lines of the land for sale.

"Council no longer needs this land and we are keen to see these parcels used in a way that will develop the local economy and create jobs.

"As such, we are prioritising bids that can demonstrate a commitment to using this land in this way, and this is reflected in the tender documents.



"We don't want to see more usable land held by land bankers."



Jefferson said the land is currently leased for grazing and provides access to a testing site and water pump on adjoining land which will need to be retained.

It is not considered suitable or zoned for housing.

Riverbank Rd Extension, Ōtaki.

"As part of the council's proposed economic development strategy we are committed to supporting the growth of a vibrant economy providing increased opportunity, resilience and wellbeing.

"Selling this land for business use will help meet these goals.

"Kāpiti and Ōtaki need new jobs, especially as we continue to respond to the impacts of Covid-19, and we are excited to see what interest we get for this land."



The land will be sold by tender and is being marketed by NAI Harcourts.

The tender closes on Thursday, August 20.



Visit https://naiharcourts.co.nz/Property/921626/WL10711/0-Riverbank-Road-Extension for more information.