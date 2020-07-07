All three colleges - Kāpiti, Paraparaumu and Ōtaki - won major awards in the regional Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival.

This was run with a difference in the year of Covid-19.

Entries from throughout part of the Wellington region were videoed in the local schools to be sent to external judges.

Despite the lack of the normal gathering and audience, great fun was had by all, with students showing off their skills in comedy, tragedy and romance alike: Romeo was poisoned, Lady Macbeth was driven mad and Thisbe raised the roof with her sass levels.

Advertisement

Stevie Metin, left, and Ari Leason in The Taming of the Shrew.

The judges, actors Peter Hambleton and Alan Palmer, assessed 15 performances from Ōtaki College down to Tawa.

They enjoyed the experience, according to regional coordinator Chloe Armstrong.

"It was great to see the competition going ahead despite complications this year and we're excited to see what nationals will look like."

The winners ('D' means teacher-directed 15 minute scene and 'SD' means student-directed 5 minute scene) were:

Sheilah Winn Cup for 15-minute scene and entry to the national festival: A Midsummer Night's Dream compilation D: Siobhan Malley, Kāpiti College.

Sheilah Winn Festival Cup for 5-minute scene and entry to the national festival: Taming of the Shrew (Act II, scene i) - SD: Matthew Brooker, Ōtaki College.

Paraparaumu College students performing Shakespeare.

The Mayor's Cup for the actor selected for the National Shakespeare Schools Production: Hayley Searancke for Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, compilation D: Ryan Cundy, Kāpiti College.

The Tim Watson Cup for outstanding individual performance: Simon Avery for Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream, compilation D: Siobhan Malley, Kāpiti College.

Advertisement

The Moby Dickens Bookshop Award for best delivery of text: Aneika Webster for Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, compilation D: Rachel Clarke, Kāpiti College.

The Pak'nSave Kāpiti Cup for outstanding performance in a supporting role: Meilani Payne for Richmond in Richard III, Act V, scene iii - D: Kerryn Palmer, Tawa College.

The Coastland's Cup for outstanding elements in a performance: Taming of the Shrew, compilation D - Sarah Delahunty, Kāpiti College.

Max Fleming, front, as Macbeth with George Hosking, left, and Kyra Wright.

The Kāpiti Observer Cup for most innovative and creative performance: Macbeth, compilation D - Lee Norris, Paraparaumu College.

The Adjudicator's Cup for best connection between two actors: George Hosking, Brianna Gullery, Kyra Wright and Hayley Gullery for witches in Macbeth, compilation D - Rachel Clarke, Kāpiti College.

The Horowhenua District Council Cup for outstanding young performer: Maddi Bull for ghost of Prince Richard in Richard III, Act V, scene iii D - Kerryn Palmer, Tawa College.

The Taz and Dyson Cup awarded for special acknowledgement: Hunter Meek for Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Act V, scene iii D - Siobhan Malley, Kāpiti College.

Larry McMyler in Hamlet.

There were also online submissions for several other SGCNZ competitions with Kāpiti students being awarded:

SGCNZ/Ida Glaskin Shakespeare Essay Competition with English at Otago: First in Creative Writing - Hannah Harman, Paraparaumu College.

SGCNZ/ Morrison Music Trust Shakespeare Music Composition Competition: Third in Vocal Composition - Peyton Morete, Kāpiti College for Here With Me, Instrumental Composition - second Nicholas Harman, Paraparaumu College for Prosperous Plot and third equal Clara Satherley, Kāpiti College for Mishandled.

SGCNZ/Adam Foundation Shakespeare Competition: first in Static Image - Nadi Figur-Ambler, Paraparaumu College for Macbeth.