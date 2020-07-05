The Waikanae Community Market is back in business.

The market, which resumed on Saturday, had closed during lockdown and then there was a wait until market organiser Helen Amey got approval to turn it into an incorporated society.

"With the support of the Kāpiti Coast District Council, we've worked hard to make sure the market operates safely and in line with the necessary regulations, and we're looking forward to re-establishing social connections and adding to the vibrancy of the Waikanae weekend scene.

"We have really valued the financial and active support of the Waikanae Community Board to enable this to happen.

"From fresh fruits and vegetables to coffee, bacon and egg sammies, china and collectables the market has something for everyone and our stallholders are 100 per cent committed to doing their bit to making sure the Waikanae Community Market continues to thrive."

Kāpiti Coast District Council parks and recreation manager Alison Law said council welcomes the moves Amey had made to establish the market as an incorporated society, with the support of the Waikanae Community Board, and ensure the market and stallholders met their obligations.

"We acknowledge the important role our district's markets play in connecting communities and fostering entrepreneurship.

"We have some fantastic smaller traders and growers and Kāpiti and we are pleased to have been able to work with Helen to help stallholders understand and meet their responsibilities and provide certainty over the market's continued operation at Waikanae Park."

Waikanae Community Board deputy chairwoman Jill Griggs said, "The Saturday morning market is a Waikanae institution that not only brings locals together but attracts visitors from far and wide and the community board is pleased to have been able to support Helen to get the market back up and running in a format that locals love."

The market operates every Saturday from 8am until 12 noon at Waikanae Park.