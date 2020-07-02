An original musical written and directed by locals will be performed in the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre this month.

Small Town is set in present day Paekākāriki and follows the story of Lou, John and Nico, three struggling musicians who decide to form a Velvet Underground tribute band in order to get the funds to make their first album.

The musical, written by Michael Lloyd, takes its inspiration from Lou Reed and John Cale's track Small Town, from their 1990 album Songs For Drella.

"There is something strangely suffocating about growing up in a small town even if it is described as the centre of the universe or another word for paradise, phrases often used to describe places like Paekākāriki," director Shona Jaunas said.

"I was drawn to Michael's script because it spoke of a fairly universal desire to get out of the place you came from, and the struggle of finding yourself when you feel trapped."

She said the script was full of dream and desire.

"Lou and John want to break free from their small town and then a new girl in town attracts their attention.

"The three of them spark and their dream looks to become reality.

"But the drag of a small town is powerful, and soon fractures begin to show.

"Lou and John's jealousy over Nico's affections cause a division between them, while Nico's personal life with her violent father fuels her own despair."

The script also had "significant current relevance", she said.

"We have a domestic violence problem in Kāpiti.

"Prior to Covid-19 the police were getting 15 to 30 domestic violence call outs per week.

"It is a part of who we are and we don't often discuss but it is there and we all need to be part of finding solutions and making our homes safe."

The cast is made up of some of Kāpiti's most experienced talent.

The cast of Small Town.

Danni Parsons is playing Nico while Thomas McGinty is a Kāpiti College alumni.

Lance Shepherd plays Lou and Benjamin Fransham takes on the role of Nico's father.

Teresa Sullivan is Drella and Michelle Scullion is on board as musical director.

"We are so fortunate to have such a bedrock of talent here in Kāpiti and now such an incredible venue to work in," Jaunas said.

Small Town will be performed at Te Raukura Ki Kāpiti's Sir Jon Trimmer Theatre on July 15, 16 and 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from Eventfinda.